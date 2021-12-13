Roy Melvin Hartle, born on July 8, 1931, passed away late in the morning on Dec. 11, 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, MT.

Per his wishes, Roy will be cremated and interred with his wife's ashes in the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT on Thursday, Dec. 16th at 12 p.m.