Roy Melvin Hartle
Roy Melvin Hartle

Roy Melvin Hartle

Roy Melvin Hartle, born on July 8, 1931, passed away late in the morning on Dec. 11, 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, MT.

His full obituary may be found at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Per his wishes, Roy will be cremated and interred with his wife's ashes in the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT on Thursday, Dec. 16th at 12 p.m.

