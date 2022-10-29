Roy Oliver passed away on Oct. 26, after a battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s for several years. Roy Herman Oliver was born on Feb. 15, 1940, in Ekalaka, to Jerome and Gertrude Oliver. He was raised in Miles City.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Dawn Schwindt of Billings; son Mike Oliver of Billings; and stepdaughter Jennifer Simons of Joliet; 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; sister Adrean Lake of Helena; and brother Jerry Oliver of Orange, California.

The family would like thank the amazing caregivers at Edgewood Memory Care for taking such good care of Roy for the last six months.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave in Billings. Burial will follow at the Rockvale Cemetery. A full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.