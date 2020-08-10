You have permission to edit this article.
Roy Roundy
Roy Roundy

Roy Roundy

Roy Roundy, 95, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2020.

Roy was a resident at Westpark Village in Billings after moving to Billings with his daughter and son-in-law in 2016. He is survived by his adult daughters Donna and Susan and their families. Roy was a member of New Hope Nazarene Church in Billings.

