Royce A. Pedersen

BILLINGS - Royce A. Pedersen of Billings, passed away September 20th, 2022 at the age of 85. Royce was born on December 9, 1937 to Anton and Alice Pedersen in Williston North Dakota. He attended school in Alexander N.D., where he met and married Rosemary Zika in March 1958.

Royce attended electronics school in Anaconda MT. After graduation the family moved to Billings where he worked at Fred L. Orton Piano's and Organs. While working there he started R&R Furniture Repair and eventually bought the Piano and Organ Store naming it Pedersen Music Center. He worked there along with Rosemary until their retirement. They then spent several winters in Yuma AZ.

After Rosemary passed away, he spent 5 years with his daughter Debbie in Casper WY before returning back to Billings. He enjoyed his grand kids and great grandkids.

He is preceded by his wife Rosemary, parents Anton and Alice, brother Ronald, and his grandsons Lewis and Connor. He is survived by his daughters Beverly Campbell, Debbie Giovetti, son Cal (Linda), 7 grandkids 6 great grandkids and brothers, Robert, Bill, and Marlin.

Funeral service will be at Smith Funeral Chapel, 304 34th Street West. October 10th at 1 pm.