Ruben R. Day

Ruben's business and community service were exemplary. He was chairman of the board of Western Security Bank for seven years, a Rotary member for 26 years (serving as a board member for two years), a board member for the Northern Rockies Cancer Center, along with a seven-year stint as a board member and Chairman (two years) of the Deaconess Development Foundation. As his children attended the Catholic Schools, Ruben and Nancy became active in Catholic education. In 1972, Ruben and a committee of six others founded the Billings Area Catholic Education Trust (BACET). He and Nancy were also integral in promoting increased involvement in the ‘Century Club,' which helped raise operating funds. The couple worked the Search Program for over 10 years, as the religious growth of students was a high priority. In 1992, he was the recipient of the National Catholic Educational Association Distinguished Graduate Award. He was also honored by his colleagues as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from PayneWest in 2014.