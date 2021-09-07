 Skip to main content
Ruby Belle Corbin
Ruby Belle Corbin (Bobbie), 91, went to the Lord on June 11th. Graveside service at Terrace Gardens on Sept 18th at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life.

The family asks that all people who attend be vaccinated to protect everyone who attends.

