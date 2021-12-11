Ruby Elaine Wiedenheft passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021, at the age of 95. She was a resident of Birchwood Assisted Living in Bozeman, Montana. Ruby was born on July 10, 1926, in Freeborn, Minnesota, the youngest of ten children.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; and her husband. She is survived by five children; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was being with her family. She will be interred with her husband, William.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
