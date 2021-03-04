Ruby H. Tull
Ruby H. Tull, 96, of Roundup, MT, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in Billings.
The family is grateful for the love and attention of the caring nurses and staff at Aspen Meadows Nursing Home and Stillwater Hospice.
The funeral service will be held Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at Wier Funeral Home.
Donations in Ruby's memory can be made to Stillwater Hospice of Montana, Musselshell County Senior Services, or the charity of your choice.
