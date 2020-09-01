× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heaven has gained another angel. Ruby Olson was born on Nov. 21, 1920, to Andrew and Mary Esp Olson in Big Timber. She passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2020, three months before her 100th birthday.

Ruby had fond memories of her childhood, rich in Norwegian tradition. After completing her education in Big Timber, she attended Eastern Montana Normal School. She was an elementary teacher in country schools around Big Timber, and eventually in Seattle, where she taught until retirement. Seattle suited Ruby well, as she enjoyed cultural events, music, shopping and dancing. It was a gardener's paradise with the warm climate, and that became her favorite hobby. Her childhood dream of traveling became a reality, as she traveled the world. She particularly enjoyed five trips to Norway, spending time with relatives and studying her Norwegian roots.

In 2013, Ruby returned to Billings, where she lived independently at Sweet Water Retirement until two weeks before passing. She had a sharp mind, exceptional memory and a keen interest in reading. She was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor and optimistic outlook. She had a collection of interesting stories, jokes and clever sayings. A family favorite was 'It's not how old you are. It is how you are old.' Another was 'Everyone needs someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to.'