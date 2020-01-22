COLUMBUS — Ruby was born under Rose Mountain in western Montana to Richard and Rhoda Kiss. She went to high school in Deer Lodge, Montana. She met the love of her life, Bob Hanson when she was 17 years old. They married a year later and were together for 70 years until Bob's death in 2019. She was a very kind and giving woman, raising four children, Vicki, Ric, Robert and Cindy. She lost Robert in 2005 to ALS. She was a hardcore Democrat as she believed in hard work and fair pay. Ruby was a proud member of the American Postal Workers Union. She stood up for the little guy every time, not caring about greed, money or wealth.
She is survived by her three children and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Ruby was well cared for in her final month in the home of her son and his wife Carol in Columbus. She will be missed by all that loved her.
A special thanks to Riverstone Hospice. Private services will be at a later date.
