Rudolph Toews
0 entries

Rudolph Toews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A funeral service will be held at the Lustre M.B. Church on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the Lustre MB Church cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Lustre Christian High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Toews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News