Russell Casey Cherry was born in Vernal Utah on May 17, 1971 to Francis and Patricia Cherry.
Russ was a two time cancer survivor and believed that people can do more than merely survive, they can thrive. Russ married Colleen Duncan Cherry on Dec. 30, 1992 and raised two beautiful children Joshua Duncan Cherry (married to Hannah Lee Cherry) and Emily Mae Duncan Cherry. After an amazing 50 year fight, Russ passed away on March 12.
He was loved by everyone he came in contact with and will surely be missed. Russ was an incredible son, husband, father, and friend. He often asked, "what are you incredible at?".
Funeral services March 19, 10 a.m. LDS Church, 3595 Monad Road, Billings.
