Russell Harold Mobraaten, 81, of Billings, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at his home in Billings, MT. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 6774, 637 Anchor Ave, Billings, MT 59105. Military honors will be conducted outside at 2:30 p.m., by the United States Army and VFW Post 6774, of which he was a member.
To view Russell's full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
