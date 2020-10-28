Russell Lee Hein

Russell Lee Hein, age 86, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020.

Russ was born on June 24, 1934, to Alex and Mary Hein in Billings. He was one of eight children and was raised on the south side of Billings throughout his youth. His father passed away when Russ was in high school, but he continued on to graduate from Billings Senior High School in 1954. Russ followed the family tradition of playing football and excelled at sports, like his brothers.

Following high school, he worked for the Billings City Engineers for two years, when he was drafted into the Army in 1956. He served two years in the Army before returning home to the love his life, Barbara Pederson. They married May 7, 1960, and began their family.

To this union, three sons were born. Brad, Brent, and Gregory Hein were the apple of Russ's eye and he made a point to teach them everything from golf, fishing and woodworking. Russ and Barbara grew their family in Billings, and built their home, where he lived until his passing.

Russ worked in sales for most of his life and made friends at every stop along the way. His big smile and infectious humor were quick to make people flock to him and he relished every moment of it.