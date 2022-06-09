Ruth A. Lechner

She graduated from Huntley Project High School where she met Charles Lechner. They married on August 8, 1953, and moved to Billings where Charles became a police officer. They had three children and were married for 66 years, until Charles passed away in September 2019. Ruth worked in banking and also as a paralegal. Ruth had great artistic talent, and her children treasure the paintings that she has left them. She also enjoyed singing and was a member of her church choir for decades. She and Charles, along with her parents, Esther and Harold built a cabin outside of Red Lodge in 1955, and they had many wonderful memories there. Ruth stayed connected to her family and friends in the Huntley Project area and maintained lifelong friendships. She and Charles also loved to travel and visited Germany, France, Switzerland, China and much of the United States. Ruth was a supportive, loyal, joyful and loving woman and is deeply missed by all her family.