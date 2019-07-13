Ruth Ann Sump passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Nov. 10, 1933 to Edward and Margret Henning in New York City.
Ruth attended Lassalle College in Boston where she earned an Associate’s Degree. In 1955 Ruth married Conrad R. Sump. In 1967 they moved to Dix Hills, New York where they resided for 50 years. Ruth and Connie celebrated 62 years of marriage, prior to Connie’s’ passing in April, 2017.
Ruth's faith was very important to her. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, participated in Women’s Circle and bible study.
Ruth loved to garden and flowers brought her great joy. She also loved to spend time in NYC and attend Broadway shows, with her friends or grandchildren.
Ruth spent 40 years of her life in service to families of alcoholics and alcoholics themselves. Through this service she gained many life- long friends.
Ruth loved to travel, take her daily walk. She was adventurous and loved to laugh, she had a wonderful sense of humor. She insisted on going to physical therapy and monitoring her own care. She was determined to stay strong and independent.
Ruth was a spry, stubborn, funny and very classy woman, right up to her final days. Two years ago, she moved to Billings, Montana to be closer to her daughter and lived at Sweetwater Retirement Home. She touched many lives in her short time there. Some of her favorite activities included: going out to lunch, attending church, ice cream dates and frequenting local theaters. Ruth participated in many activities at her new home and enjoyed the company of new friends. She was truly loved by both the staff and residents of Sweetwater.
Ruth was truly one of the classiest, kindest, most giving women and it was an honor to know her and love her. Her children and grandchildren were blessed to have her and will strive to live by her example.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Conrad Sump, her brother Edward and her parents. She is survived by her children, Conrad E. Sump of Maryland and Linda (Bruce) Spang of Montana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christian, Kimberly, Jessica and Bruce.
We want to thank all of the staff as Sweetwater Retirement community for their exceptional care and love in mom’s final days. A special thanks to Penny, Heather and Lori.
