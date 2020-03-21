Ruth Constance Lowe

Family was always a priority with Connie. She loved sharing her faith and her time with her children and grandchildren. They all remember sitting at the piano with her after school practicing. As her grandchildren left home, she would faithfully type a letter to each one of her grandchildren. When it was suggested that she write a single letter to all of them, she insisted that her reports were written especially for each child and could not be generalized. Connie was active in the Billings community as a volunteer at Friendship House as a 'Pink Lady', Chapter BL PEO, on Billings Symphony committees and more. After Bill sold Lowe Construction Co. in 1965, they purchased a piece of property with Warren Hancock on the Yellowstone River near Big Timber: The Bar X River Ranch. There they established a wild bird sanctuary, raising indigenous birds as well as endangered waterfowl. This led to membership in the International Wild Waterfowl Association, eventually becoming treasurer for the organization that encouraged and celebrated private wild bird collections in North America and Europe. In 1998 they moved to Mission Ridge and spent the last years on St. John's campus. Connie, always a teacher, regularly tutored children in reading and helped organize volunteers from Mission Ridge for the Arrowhead Elementary School.