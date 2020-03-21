Ruth Constance Lowe

Ruth Constance ‘Connie' Lowe was born in Flasher, North Dakota, on Flag Day, June 14, 1914, to proud Norwegian parents. Connie attended school in Flasher until she moved with her family to Glendive, Montana where her father bought the Lowe Hardware store after his store in Flasher burned to the ground. Connie graduated from Dawson County High School and went on to attend Concordia College in Moorehead, Minnesota, and graduated from Miss Wood's Kindergarten Training School going on to teach first grade in Glendive. In 1938, Connie traveled to Alaska with a fellow teacher to spend the summer with another teacher friend in Nome, quite an adventure for two single women. She had many exciting times, and her travel journal is a delight to read. Returning from Alaska, William 'Bill' R. Lowe, 'the boy next door' was good and ready to settle down, so in 1939 they were married, and they moved to Billings one year later. Connie worked in the Billings Public Schools, but was not a classroom teacher, as married women were not allowed that career path. Connie's love for educating children was later channeled into developing an early childhood Sunday School program with Lois Vadheim and Ruby Archer for American Lutheran Church.
In 1943 Bill was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Navy and served as a Seabee ('CB' from 'Construction Battalion') in the Philippines for the rest of WWII. During that time, Connie and her two children Pam and Jim lived with the Westrum family and moved to Roswell, New Mexico. There, Connie taught at 'The Child's Garden' early childhood center and also traveled and sang with a popular mixed quartet. In 1946 the war was over and Bill brought his little family back to their home on North 32nd Street in Billings. In 1947, they were blessed with their youngest son, Bill Junior. Connie and Bill Sr. were lifelong, faithful members of American Lutheran Church from the year 1940. Connie lived her strong faith in Jesus Christ throughout her life and shared it with others through teaching Sunday School, Bible School and Bible Studies. She also sang and joyfully performed in the handbell choir.
Family was always a priority with Connie. She loved sharing her faith and her time with her children and grandchildren. They all remember sitting at the piano with her after school practicing. As her grandchildren left home, she would faithfully type a letter to each one of her grandchildren. When it was suggested that she write a single letter to all of them, she insisted that her reports were written especially for each child and could not be generalized. Connie was active in the Billings community as a volunteer at Friendship House as a 'Pink Lady', Chapter BL PEO, on Billings Symphony committees and more. After Bill sold Lowe Construction Co. in 1965, they purchased a piece of property with Warren Hancock on the Yellowstone River near Big Timber: The Bar X River Ranch. There they established a wild bird sanctuary, raising indigenous birds as well as endangered waterfowl. This led to membership in the International Wild Waterfowl Association, eventually becoming treasurer for the organization that encouraged and celebrated private wild bird collections in North America and Europe. In 1998 they moved to Mission Ridge and spent the last years on St. John's campus. Connie, always a teacher, regularly tutored children in reading and helped organize volunteers from Mission Ridge for the Arrowhead Elementary School.
Even at 105 years old, Connie continued to be a joyful, caring and positive influence on her family, friends and caregivers. Entering her room, one would often hear her praying. On Saturday, March 14th, Connie ascended to heaven to join her husband Bill and two sons, Ray who died in infancy and Bill Jr. who passed away in 2015; along with her parents and brothers Curtis Westrum, Lyle Westrum (Fyrma); Lynda and Layne; Sister Eileen Reiman (Bob), Bob Jr., Tom and Wally; Sister-in-Law Ruth Lowe Parks (Clement), Lorne and Ruthie. We will miss our mother and grandmother, but will be forever grateful for her love for us and for her faith in Jesus our Savior.
Connie is survived by her son Jim Lowe (Janet), Rob Lowe, Misty Lowe (Brad Proud) and Brad Lowe (Ellie), Henry and Cohen; Bill Lowe Jr.'s widow Barb Lowe, Zach Lowe, Isaac Lowe (Kasey), Virginia and Hazel, Sam Lowe (Hilary), Lindy, Glory, Ruth and Owen. Pam Lowe (Bob McCleave), Kurt Lowe and West, Scott Lowe, Luke, Kira, Eri and Kipton as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Connie's life will be held TBD this summer. Memorials may be made to: American Lutheran Church, St. John's United Foundation or a charity of your choice.
