Funeral services for Ruth Cook, 96, who passed away quietly early Sunday morning at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held Tuesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Ken Thurow officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with gravesides services to follow the funeral.

Donations in Mrs. Cook's memory may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

