Funeral services for Ruth Cook, 96, who passed away quietly early Sunday morning at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held Tuesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Ken Thurow officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with gravesides services to follow the funeral.