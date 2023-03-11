Ruth Elaine McAtee, 93, passed away March 2, with family by her side. She was born "1-8-30" in Terry, Montana, to Lillian and William T. Reardon, the youngest of six children. She grew up in Terry, was a Terrier cheerleader and graduated in 1948. After graduation, she went to work for a short time in Seattle before marrying her high school sweetheart, Don McAtee, in January 1949. They lived in El Paso, Livingston and Missoula, before settling in Billings to raise their family.

Mom was ahead of her time, having a full-time career at the Billings Gazette while raising three children. She was office manager of the Circulation Dept., was instrumental in converting the Gazette to the computer age, and attended conferences around the country. Upon early retirement, she and Dad bought a motorhome and spent time fishing with their "crazy 8" childhood friends and also driving to Alaska. She enjoyed bowling, cards, travel, family gatherings, genealogy, crafting, and their grandchildren. Mom wrote a Reardon family history book, documenting back to the early 1800s and also documented her own life by years. Forever treasures for her family.

Dad passed in 1998. Mom would often say she was still mad at him for leaving her so soon! She took up traveling, visiting Ireland, Italy/Greece, Panama Canal, Nova Scotia, Australia, and at 80 years young, China! She had a great group of friends from the Gazette, cards and Red Hats that kept her active. Between ages 68 and 88, she traveled to Alaska annually to spend a couple of weeks with her daughter, helping her with all her projects!

At age 86, Mom decided to sell her home and move into Sweetwater Retirement Community. After a slow adjustment, she enjoyed it there, especially happy hours, dancing and having her Baileys! She continued to get out with her friends and family, playing cards, meeting friends for lunch, and enjoying being great-grandma "GG" to her ever-expanding family. The isolation of COVID, at age 90, accelerated Mom's dementia. She lived at her daughter and son-in-law's, TenderNest, and finally settled at St. John's Langemo Cottage.

Mom had a fun, adventuresome spirit and would volunteer to do things others would not, like modeling Chinese hats and gowns while standing in a wooden boat on the Yangtze River! She also had a feisty Irish attitude, and she and her sisters would play some rowdy cards when they were together. She was very close to her Reardon Family and they shared many fun times together.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; siblings Verna Parker Sampson, Alice Bennett Mager, Gladys Eckhart, Evelyn Vaughn and Jim Reardon; sons-in-law Bruce Koberstein and Richard Zup; and step-grandson Kevin Zup.

She is survived by her children, Karen Zup of Billings, Doug McAtee (Peggy), Maplewood, Minnesota, and Debby McAtee (Lee) Fairbanks, Alaska. Her family grew to four grandchildren: Nicole McAtee Griffin, Becky Meidinger, Tyro McAtee and Jill Johnston; step-granddaughter Christy Zup Erickson; 12 great-grandkids, six great-great (gg) grandkids, and two step gg grandkids. She has also left behind many extended family and friends.

We want to extend our heartfelt thank you to Hospice and the staff at Langemo Cottage for all their care of Mom and support for our family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverstone Hospice, Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Big Horn Resort Conference Center, 1801 Majestic Lane in Billings.

Arrangements are being made with Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.

Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be laid to rest alongside Dad at Mountview Cemetery in a private family service.