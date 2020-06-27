Ruth Irene Yost

Ruth Irene (Hilderman) Yost passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born on the family farm in Edgar, Montana, to Jacob and Katie Hilderman on April 1, 1923.
She attended schools in the Billings area and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1942. After high school, she continued working on the family farm for three years, then moved to Billings to work in the office of Rex Laundry and Dry Cleaners.
Ruth married Richard B. Yost on May 25, 1947, and they moved to the Yost Ranch in Melville, Montana. They farmed with Yost Farm Company until 1954. They moved back to Billings where she worked in the home and for the County as an election judge. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and baking and loved playing Bingo. After Richard passed away in 2006, she started volunteering at the Southside Senior Center, the Council on Aging, and the Northern Plains Resource Counsel. During the holidays, she helped at the Montana Rescue Mission serving meals. She was a former member of the Riverside Extension Club and member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Yost of Billings; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Ed Wakefield of Mesquite, Nevada; and brother, Elmer Hilderman of Spokane, Washington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her sisters Olinda Eckhardt, Helen Eckhardt, Edna Sawacki; and brothers Raymond and Harold Hilderman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilgrim Congregational Church, Southside Senior Center, or RiverStone Hospice Foundation.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Avenue. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.