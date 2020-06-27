Ruth Irene Yost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Irene (Hilderman) Yost passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born on the family farm in Edgar, Montana, to Jacob and Katie Hilderman on April 1, 1923.

She attended schools in the Billings area and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1942. After high school, she continued working on the family farm for three years, then moved to Billings to work in the office of Rex Laundry and Dry Cleaners.

Ruth married Richard B. Yost on May 25, 1947, and they moved to the Yost Ranch in Melville, Montana. They farmed with Yost Farm Company until 1954. They moved back to Billings where she worked in the home and for the County as an election judge. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and baking and loved playing Bingo. After Richard passed away in 2006, she started volunteering at the Southside Senior Center, the Council on Aging, and the Northern Plains Resource Counsel. During the holidays, she helped at the Montana Rescue Mission serving meals. She was a former member of the Riverside Extension Club and member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Yost of Billings; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Ed Wakefield of Mesquite, Nevada; and brother, Elmer Hilderman of Spokane, Washington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.