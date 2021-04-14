 Skip to main content
Ruth Katherine Kober (Hall)
Ruth Katherine Kober (Hall)

Ruth Katherine (Kober) Hall

Feb. 14, 1930 to Nov. 17, 2020

Interment of her ashes will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. A short service will be held.

