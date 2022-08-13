Ruth Loffel Mattelin was born on April 5, 1923, in Musselshell, Montana, to John and Miriam Adams Loffel. She and her four sisters, Martha, Sara, Lida, and Jean, were raised on a homestead on the Montana prairie.

Through life's hardships and joys, this beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend was admired for her grit, determination, strength, and patience.

Ruth's parents instilled in her an appreciation for knowledge and education that she passed on to her entire family. Ruth's school days included West Side Country School, Musselshell High School, and Billings Polytechnic (now Rocky Mountain College). Ruth arrived in Culbertson, Montana, in 1943, to teach shorthand, typing and journalism in the high school. She married Bob Mattelin in 1945. They had three children, Linda, Marian, and Milo (Buzz).

Ruth inspired others with her curiosity and passion for history. She was active in establishing the Culbertson Museum in 1991 and devoted many volunteer hours to its success. To support the museum, Ruth wrote a weekly column for the Culbertson Searchlight called "A Peek in the Attic."

She was also an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Roosevelt Memorial Hospital Guild, and Culbertson Senior Citizens.

Ruth passed away peacefully on August 11, in Billings. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Miriam; her sisters Martha, Sara, and Jean, and her husband Bob. She is survived by her sister Lida Loffel Kluzek; children Linda Mattelin Snedigar, Marian Mattelin Charles (Steve), and Buzz Mattelin (Laurie); grandchildren Dan Snedigar (Anne), Susan Snedigar Bertl (Uli), Ben Charles, Abby Charles, Joan Mattelin Garrett (Matt), John Mattelin (Caitlin); and great- grandchildren Anna and Max Bertl and Lola, John, and Moses Garrett.

Memorials may be made to the Culbertson Museum, the Culbertson Library, the Culbertson Community Foundation, or Friends of the Musselshell School.

Services are pending.