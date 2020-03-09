Our cherished mother, Ruth Lois Ryan (nee Ross), 89, passed away on March 4. Born in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains in Montana, Lois grew up on the family ranch. She was one of nine children, making up the Ross clan. She spent part of her childhood living with her beloved Auntie Morse and also with her namesake Aunt Ruth. On Thanksgiving Day 1949 (Nov. 24), she married Robert Phillip Ryan. They lived together in Missoula, Lois working at a dental office while Bob went to law school. From there it was off to Phillipsburg and then Deer Lodge, before landing in Billings to raise our family: Todd Michael (Qing Yi Zhang), Elisabeth Anne Wallbank (Lincoln), Kelle Ruth Vigeland (Thomas), and Julie Claire Ryan. Our family attended St. Luke's Episcopal church in Billings. Lois grew in her faith and enjoyed participating in the women's groups through the Episcopal church in Montana and later in Washington.

Later divorced, Lois moved to Seattle, Washington, and then Gillette, Wyoming. Fourteen years ago, she came to Spokane to be with Beth and Kelle. Julie joined the crew over two years ago, living with Lois and helping her as she aged. Her last year was spent at Regency Northpointe, when life at home proved to be just a bit too difficult. They took good care of Lois, and she brightened their days as well.

