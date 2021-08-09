Ruth Marie Cebuhar, formerly of Laurel, passed away at the age of 92 on August 3, 2021 at St. John's Garden Court in Billings. Ruth was born on March 29, 1929 in Evergreen, Colorado, to John Nelson and Gladys (Wigton) Nelson. She married George ‘Zeb' Cebuhar in Roundup, Montana, on April 29, 1950 and moved to Laurel shortly thereafter when Zeb accepted a job at Cenex refinery. They raised four children in Laurel and Ruth enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and especially loved the annual Madison River camping trips with all of her children and grandchildren. Ruth loved her family above all else and was an incredible wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by many.
Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to read the full obituary of this amazing woman.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Billings at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Avenue, on August 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the American Legion, 1540 Broadwater Avenue.
The family welcomes everyone to attend and join in the celebration of Ruth's life, but requests that those attending do what is necessary to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
