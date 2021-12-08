Ruth Marie Kojetin

Nov. 20, 2021 Ruth Marie slipped quietly into Heaven surrounded by her husband, children and grandkids in time for lunch with Jesus. She was born Jan. 13, 1953 to Reverend Raymond and Myrtle Finsaas in Lewistown, MT. They moved to Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), Africa where her parents served as missionaries for sixteen years. After high school she returned Stateside and attended Bethany Fellowship Missionary Training Center where she met and married David Kojetin in 1979. They pastored small rural churches for seven years together. She bore two sons, Karl and Nicholas, whom she lovingly raised who blessed them with five grandchildren. She taught Sunday School, played piano and babysat over the years. For nearly ten years she played piano for nursing homes every Sunday. Her favorite, though, was being with her sons and grandchildren for family times. Her health began to fail and she resided at Aspen Meadows where she befriended the staff and residences with her warm smile and laugh. She will be greatly missed.