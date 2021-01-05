Ruth Mary Pasco Spiker Race

Ruth Mary Pasco Spiker Race was born in Casper, WY on Feb. 28, 1932, the only child of William and Gladys Higgins Pasco. She was raised in Billings, MT. She attended Shattuck-St. Mary's Academy, an Episcopal boarding school in Faribault, MN. She graduated from the University of Colorado with her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations in 1954 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Ruth married James Spiker in 1954. Together they had two children – John Scott Spiker (1955) and Anne Spiker (1958).

The family moved to Hinsdale, IL in 1959. Ruth started her successful real estate career with Chicago's largest residential real estate firm, Baird & Warner. She later moved to the city of Chicago in 1980 and worked for the Chicago Association of Commerce and Industry. She was a member of the Chicago Board of Realtors. In 1982, she and Lillian Gholson established In-Town Properties, specializing in corporate relocation.