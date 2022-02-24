Ruth Mildred (Soiland) Tombre was born on April 1, 1924, to Sigrid (Vaasvaag-Swenson) Soiland and Elling Soiland in Glendive. She went to be with her Savior on Feb. 23, 2022, in Billings. She graduated from Dawson County High School in 1941. Lifelong learning was an attitude she pursued her whole life.

In 1942, she enrolled in the Nursing School at Billings Deaconess Hospital and subsequently became one of the first students entering the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corp and graduated in 1945. She earned her Baccalaureate nursing degree in 1962 and her Master's Degree in Nursing in 1968. She retired as an Associate Professor from Montana State University at the Billings Deaconess Campus in 1986. Her specialty was high-risk mothers and babies and women's health care. She also served on the Board of Directors of St. John's Lutheran Home, Board of Directors for the Lutheran Center and on the Board of Directors for the Hetzel Endowment Foundation.

She was commissioned as a lay minister at Messiah Lutheran Church and lived out her faith in service to others. She was also active in Messiah Women of the ELCA. She enjoyed her Norwegian heritage and was active in the Billings Sons of Norway Lodge. She made several trips to Norway and visited many of her relatives.

She married Harald Leo Tombre of Savage in 1945, following his return to the States after serving in the Army Air Corp. They lived in Savage, Glendive and Calgary, Canada, before moving to Billings in 1957.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Einar; her sister, Elsie; husband Harald in 1974; her daughter, Ingrid Dumolt in 1997; and her son-in law Jim Dumolt in 1999. She is survived by her son, Matt Tombre (Carol) of Arizona; daughter Sigrid Anderson (Jerry) of California; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Luther Lodge/Lutheran Center or charity of your choice.

