Ruth was born on Sept. 30, 1923, in Okemah, Oklahoma, to A.M. and Ruby Fox. She was the youngest of three children: a sister, Jean, and brother Hershel. he family soon moved west, where Ruth graduated head of her class at Live Oak Union High School, Live Oak, California. After taking an additional business course, Ruth went to work at Camp Beale in Marysville, California. It was there she met the love of her life, a handsome 1st Sergeant, Cliff Jensen. The couple married in Marysville on June 12, 1945.
After Cliff’s discharge from service, the family moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, and later lived in Minneapolis, and Minot, North Dakota, before coming to Billings in 1962. Ruth devoted all her attention to raising her three sons and taking good care of her husband and her home. She was the consummate homemaker, wonderful cook and most loving mom.
Close friends, church, bridge, golf and community activities were all important to her. Ruth always had a wonderful smile and a kind word for everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Jensen in 2010, and her son Douglas Jensen in 2012, and is survived by her two sons and their families, Bruce and Paula Jensen, Nye, and Brian and Brenda Jensen, West Des Moines, Iowa. Grandchildren include Megan, Gavin, Tyson and Tad, and great-grandchildren Ellie, Soren, Ian, and Cadence.
A short memorial service is planned for Ruth at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. West. Friends can remember her by making donations to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Thanks also to the caring staff at WestPark Village.
Mom, we thank you for your kindness, your love and devotion, your gentle touch and unforgettable smile. Be with Dad, Doug and Jesus now, and be at peace. We love you.
