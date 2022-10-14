 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Reich, of Billings, born March 30, 1924. Ruth was a graduate of Cosmetology Beauty School. She will be remembered for her faithful love of the Lord and diligent work ethic. Ruth passed away Oct. 11. She is survived by her daughter, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

