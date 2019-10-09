{{featured_button_text}}

RED LODGE — Ruth Urban, 93 of Red Lodge, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, Red Lodge. Acknowledging her love of animals, memorials in her honor may be sent to Beartooth Humane Alliance, Spay and Neuter program - Operation Nip and Tuck, P.O. Box 2333, Red Lodge, MT, 59068, or to the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 675, Red Lodge, MT, 59068.

