Ruth Warren, of Billings, was born on April 24, 1923 and unexpectedly passed on March 6, just shy of her 100th birthday. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Joanne (Glenn) Mrjenovich of Glenview, Illinois, and Bobbi (Owen) Bokma of Big Timber, Montana, as well as one granddaughter, four grandsons and seven great-granddaughters. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Harriet Mjelde, of Sandpoint, Idaho. Preceding her in death were her husband, John Warren, and sister, Florence Ylinen.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.

Memorials in Ruth's name can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1935 Avenue B, Billings, MT 59102, of which Ruth was a member.

