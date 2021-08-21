Born Feb. 15, 1990 in Billings, Montana to Thomas and Yvonne Olsem, Ryan Andrew Olsem passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Spokane Valley, Washington.
The Memorial Service will take place Sunday, August 29, 11:00 a.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley WA.
To leave condolences for the family and share memories of Ryan, please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
