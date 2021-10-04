Ryan Andrew Perez, age 34, of Billings, Montana, and Aurora, Colorado, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, from Sudden Cardiac Death Syndrome.

Ryan was born June 21, 1987 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Billings, Montana. He attended Arrowhead Elementary School, Will James Middle School, and graduated from Billings West High School in 2006. He then attended and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula in 2011. His education also included reading the sports pages at the kitchen table at breakfast since he was 3 years old (as he says — “back when I was gifted”), beginning his lifelong obsession with and love of professional sports. Memorabilia from his favorite team, the Houston Rockets, played a prominent role in his personal decorating style from an early age. His decor was later augmented by Harry Potter memorabilia and souvenirs covering one of his walls.