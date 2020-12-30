Ryan James Long

Ryan James Long, 38, passed away in his sleep on Dec. 16, 2020, at his home in Brooklyn, NY. Ryan was born Nov. 11, 1982, and grew up in Billings, Montana. He graduated from Skyview HS in 2001, and the University of Montana in 2005, earning a BA in English Literature. After graduation, he followed his heart to New York City, and in 2006 he became part of the Strand Book Store family, where he worked for 14 years. Ryan was a thoughtful and genuine person who cared deeply about animals, especially dogs. He wanted to save the whales. He loved music, literature, baseball and, inexplicably, WWE wrestling.

He was incredibly smart and immersed himself in topics that interested him. His encyclopedic knowledge of many subjects made him a go-to reference for his friends. He was also silly and funny, with a quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor. Ryan was a trusted friend and colleague, always making others feel valued, important, and safe in his company. His best friend described him as a treasure of a person with a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Diane Long; sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Dave Rose; adoring nephews, Elvis and Bjorn; very special friend, Stephanie Dixon; as well as 10 aunts and uncles, and 12 cousins. Cremation has taken place by McLaughlin & Sons, Inc. in Brooklyn, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Sea Shepherd at seashepherd.org/sea2020 or the ASPCA at www.aspca.org