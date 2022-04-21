 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ryan L. Nelson

  • 0

Ryan L. Nelson, age 44, of Peerless, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.

A visitation for family and close friends will take place from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at the Opheim Community Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 25 in the Opheim School Gymnasium. Burial will follow in Lawndale Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Most agree moms are the hardest working people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News