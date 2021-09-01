Ryan Scott Shriver was born April 6, 1988 in Billings, MT. He passed away Friday, May 20, 2021 in Port Lavaca, TX. He is survived by his wife Breelyn; parents Scott and Kim; brother Tyson (Hannah); grandmothers Ilah Shriver and Marge Hoffman. He has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him.