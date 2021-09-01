 Skip to main content
Ryan Scott Shriver was born April 6, 1988 in Billings, MT. He passed away Friday, May 20, 2021 in Port Lavaca, TX. He is survived by his wife Breelyn; parents Scott and Kim; brother Tyson (Hannah); grandmothers Ilah Shriver and Marge Hoffman. He has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him.

Memorial will be at 11 a.m., Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings. Reception to follow at Faith. Full obituary at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

