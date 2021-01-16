Ryly Cruz Verhasselt, age 12, beautiful son of Tedra Cornelia and Ryan Verhasselt, took flight on Jan. 8, 2021, and is now our angel dancing in Heaven.

Services will be held at Faith Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow. Burial at 3 p.m. for immediate family.

Full obituary and livestream information will be available at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.