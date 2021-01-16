Ryly Cruz Verhasselt, age 12, beautiful son of Tedra Cornelia and Ryan Verhasselt, took flight on Jan. 8, 2021, and is now our angel dancing in Heaven.
Services will be held at Faith Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow. Burial at 3 p.m. for immediate family.
Full obituary and livestream information will be available at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.