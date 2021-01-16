 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryly Cruz Verhasselt
0 entries

Ryly Cruz Verhasselt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ryly Cruz Verhasselt

Ryly Cruz Verhasselt, age 12, beautiful son of Tedra Cornelia and Ryan Verhasselt, took flight on Jan. 8, 2021, and is now our angel dancing in Heaven.

Services will be held at Faith Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow. Burial at 3 p.m. for immediate family.

Full obituary and livestream information will be available at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News