Sally Jo Ecker Hilderman

Sally Jo Ecker Hilderman

Nov. 1950 - Feb. 2022

Join us to celebrate her beautiful life on Friday, July 8, at 10 a.m.

Red Lodge Community Church. Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com

