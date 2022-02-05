Sally Jo Hilderman peacefully passed away Feb. 2, 2022 at home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sally was born to Leonard and Dorothy Ecker in Flint, Michigan in 1950. She grew up in Flushing, Michigan, the middle of five girls. Sally graduated from Flushing High School in 1968 and from Michigan State University in 1972 with a BA in Elementary Education. After college, Sally headed west. On July 3rd, 1974 at the Rinky Tink Saloon she met Lanny, the love of her life, and stopped her road trip in Red Lodge. They were married in 1976 and raised two daughters. Sally loved being a mother. She worked for Happy Campus (now Beartooth Industries) and later served as Co-Director. Her love of teaching led her to start the Red Lodge Day Care Center. She completed her teaching accreditation at Eastern Montana College and was a K-8 substitute teacher. In 1985, she and Lanny started Hilderman Gardens sharing fresh produce and beautiful bedding plants with the community. She committed her life to caring for her family. Sally enjoyed music of all kinds. She sang in community choirs and played clarinet with the Alte Kameraden band. She was a seamstress and an avid gardener. Sally enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, and being a grandmother. A visit with Sally made your day brighter. She was selfless, strong, and kind. She made the world a better place and us better people.