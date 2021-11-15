Sally June Dye, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, after a short battle with pneumonia.

Sally was born on April 8, 1939, in Billings, and proved to be a ray of sunshine to her parents, Walter and Beulah Dye. Given her beliefs and convictions, faithful would be the one word to best describe our mom. She was a faithful servant of our Father and His Son Jesus Christ, which she openly shared with those around her. Sally's life passions were her children, grandchildren, and helping all — regardless of a need.

Sally was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Walter and Beulah Dye; and one son, John Shore. She is survived by her son, Walter Shore (Wendy K. Magid) of Billings; her daughter, Beverly Shore Gutierrez (Leo Gutierrez) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and her grandchildren whom she loved, cherished and absolutely adored, Isabella Gutierrez, Sabin Gutierrez, Lily Shore and Aleena McDonald.

A mountain of appreciation and gratitude go to the entire staff of Avantara Rehabilitation Center of Billings, her comfortable and loving home for the last 12 years; Dr. Bradley Fuller and nurse Ann; St. Vincent Healthcare and the third floor hospital staff for making her transition to Heavenly Father so peaceful. Thank you to the Bueno, Gutierrez and Letasky families for all the love, support and the extension of family you provided her.