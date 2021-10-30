Sally M. M. Jordan, 92 of Billings died peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021.
She was the first child of Clint and Laura McMullin. Born on April 12, 1929 in Musselshell, Montana and named Mina Madelaine McMullin, her dad called her Sally and the name stuck. She spent her first two weeks in Musselshell before moving with her parents to Billings, where she lived ever since.
Sally was the first of four children in five years, followed by her siblings Mollie, Lucille, and William (now deceased). Sally and her siblings grew up on the South Side and she loved skating at the Air Dome and swimming across the street at South Park Pool. As a young adult, she rode motorcycles and even traveled to Sturgis, South Dakota for the annual motorcycle rally in 1956. Her honeymoon for her first marriage was spent riding through Yellowstone National Park. She also bowled on two different leagues.
She met Leo Jordan, who had friends who lived on the other side of a duplex where her friends lived. They married on Jan. 6, 1957. Together they had three daughters: Robin, Nicolene, and Shawna. Sally became involved in politics and many of her daughters' memories were centered around local, regional and national campaigns.
She was the aide to U.S. Senator Lee Metcalf and later worked as a secretary for the Hotel and Restaurant Employees Union and the Retail Clerks Union. She considered herself a professional volunteer. She served on the Yellowstone County Planning Board, including a time as President, sat on and served as President of the Community Development Commission and served as President of the Camp Fire Girls.
She was a member of the YMCA for over 60 years and also served on their board. In addition to volunteering with the YMCA's now-defunct synchronized swimming program, she volunteered as a lifeguard for other swimming programs. Once she retired, she joined the water exercise class, where she met many close friends. They celebrated many birthdays together, participated in the Women's Walk, golfed, and laughed a lot.
A true-blue Democrat, she never voted for a Republican. She's been a precinct committeewoman, served as President of Billings Democrat Central Committee and the Democratic Women's Club, sat on the Montana Democratic Reform Commission, and served as Vice President and President of the Montana State Democratic Party. She even ran for Yellowstone County Auditor when no other Democrat stepped up to fill the ticket. During many election years, she ran the Committee On Political Education (COPE) campaign office and Democratic Headquarters in Billings.
She is survived by her sisters (Mollie and Lucille), her daughters (Nicolene and Shawna), granddaughters (Chandra and Erin whom she and Leo raised) and great grandchildren (Tino, Jade, Lici and Jordan). She spent her final years at West Park Village and received excellent care from her favorite people there: Cindy, Margie, Maria, Rose and Theresa. Thank you, ladies, for your loving attention.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To honor her memory, volunteer in a political campaign or contribute financially to your public radio or television station, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, or your local Democratic Party. Most importantly, vote.
