Sally M. M. Jordan, 92 of Billings died peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021.

She was the first child of Clint and Laura McMullin. Born on April 12, 1929 in Musselshell, Montana and named Mina Madelaine McMullin, her dad called her Sally and the name stuck. She spent her first two weeks in Musselshell before moving with her parents to Billings, where she lived ever since.

Sally was the first of four children in five years, followed by her siblings Mollie, Lucille, and William (now deceased). Sally and her siblings grew up on the South Side and she loved skating at the Air Dome and swimming across the street at South Park Pool. As a young adult, she rode motorcycles and even traveled to Sturgis, South Dakota for the annual motorcycle rally in 1956. Her honeymoon for her first marriage was spent riding through Yellowstone National Park. She also bowled on two different leagues.

She met Leo Jordan, who had friends who lived on the other side of a duplex where her friends lived. They married on Jan. 6, 1957. Together they had three daughters: Robin, Nicolene, and Shawna. Sally became involved in politics and many of her daughters' memories were centered around local, regional and national campaigns.