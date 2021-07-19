Sally 'Sara' Jane Bishop

Sally "Sara" Jane (Grantham) Bishop was admitted to Billings clinic ICU on Monday, June 21, 2021, and passed away Friday. July 9, at 7 p.m. from Covid-19.
She went to heaven to be with her mother, Babe, and her father, Vernon. She was born in Riverton, WY, on Dec. 8, 1958. She graduated from Riverton high School. She was a devoted Broncos fan. She loved to travel, we traveled together. She loved to swim, we swam together. She loved to dance, we danced together. She loved to play frisbee, we played frisbee. She loved to laugh, and we laughed together.
Me and aquafroggle will be together forever. I'll see you in heaven! You will truly be missed in this world! This place just won't be the same without you!
Sally is survived by her brother; her daughter, Robin; her sons, Rob and Russell; her husband and best friend Marty; all her friends, and Mooki her cat.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.