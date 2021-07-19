Sally 'Sara' Jane Bishop

Sally "Sara" Jane (Grantham) Bishop was admitted to Billings clinic ICU on Monday, June 21, 2021, and passed away Friday. July 9, at 7 p.m. from Covid-19.

She went to heaven to be with her mother, Babe, and her father, Vernon. She was born in Riverton, WY, on Dec. 8, 1958. She graduated from Riverton high School. She was a devoted Broncos fan. She loved to travel, we traveled together. She loved to swim, we swam together. She loved to dance, we danced together. She loved to play frisbee, we played frisbee. She loved to laugh, and we laughed together.

Me and aquafroggle will be together forever. I'll see you in heaven! You will truly be missed in this world! This place just won't be the same without you!

Sally is survived by her brother; her daughter, Robin; her sons, Rob and Russell; her husband and best friend Marty; all her friends, and Mooki her cat.