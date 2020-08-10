× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Salvador Martinez passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the age of 92.

He was born in Laredo, Texas, on Sept. 20, 1927. He came to Billings, Montana in late 1940s to work in the beet fields. He then went to work for the railroad and lastly for Long Construction. In Billings he met his wife, Valeria Guzman. From that union there were born five children.

He is predeceased by his wife, Valeria, son, Salvador Martinez, Jr., his brother, Rudy and sister, Dora Duran. He is survived by his children, Margie Flores, Linda (Juvenal) Hurtado, Concha (Chris) Thimsen, and Amelia (Mike) Eller; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Benny of California and Alfredo of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to Lasting Legacy Assisted Living for their love and tender care. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Salvador Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.