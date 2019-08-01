Samantha Marie (Webb) Cermak died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home in Billings.
Samantha is survived by her son, William; daughter, Kaitlyn; mother, Shelly VanWey; and sisters, Cam (Kurt) and Linnette (Gerard) both of Billings. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, whom she truly cherished, Alexa, Ava, Mayson, Thomas and Jackson; many aunts, uncles and several cousins; as well as her grandmother, Darlene Webb.
Visitation will be 3-6 Friday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A celebration of Samantha’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
