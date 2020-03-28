Sammy Lee Frank, 80, formerly of Laurel and Billings, passed away at his home in Silverton, Oregon, on March 17, 2020.

Sam was born in Billings, Montana, on July 31, 1939. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1957 and attended Eastern Montana College. He joined the Navy, and in 1961, married Norma Frank; together, they had three children: Becky, Wendy, and Barry. After military service, Sam became a pilot with Western/Delta Airlines and flew throughout the US and internationally. On his days off, he enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding, woodworking, and coaching Little League.

In 1981 Sam married Wanda Zweigart and adopted her children: Cindy, David, Cheryl, and Sheila. They lived in Billings for seven years before moving to her family farm in Oregon. When Sam retired from Delta, he became a CAD drafter, designing homes and serving with Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed entertaining his grandkids on the farm.