Sam was born in the doctor’s home in Absarokee Feb. 1, 1931, the youngest of seven children of Samuel M. and Vivien E. Cain. He was raised on the families’ original homestead on Jackstone Creek. Sam started school in Reed Point. His parents moved to Park City in 1943. When Sam was 15 he drove his parents to Mesa, Arizona, for two winters.
He often worked at gas stations and for neighbor farmers. In 1949 he worked on the construction of the new gym in Park City. He went to Mesa High and graduated from Park City High School in 1950, joined the Air Force in 1951, & served in England and at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls. He worked for 27 years for Cenex Refinery. Sam & Jan enjoyed 31 winters in Parker, Arizona, and summers in Livingston where Sam always fished. His later years were spent in Park City surrounded by many family & friends. Sam was a member of the Park City American Legion.
Sam married Jeannette Walters, his high school sweetheart, in 1953. They have grown children Sandra (Chip) Watts, and Sam (Debbie) Cain; their grandchildren Christie (Mike) Dimich, Josh (Heather) Watts, Shanna (Steve) Downing, and Jolene (Kurt) Verlanic. Sam also leaves 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street in Laurel. Interment follows at the Park City Cemetery with military honors. A reception will then be held at the Park City Civic Center. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.