Samuel Leroy McKechnie, 91, of Billings passed away Feb. 8 from pancreatic cancer. Sam was born June 10, 1928 in Shelby/Dunkirk. He was the second youngest of 14 children of Emma (Anderson) and John McKechnie.

Sam attended Shelby schools and was active in all sports including basketball, football, track and baseball. After high school graduation Sam enlisted in the Army. He proudly served his country for 25 years in both Korea and Vietnam and rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. Sam was awarded the Bronze Star. Sam served both in the Army and also in the Marine Corps.

Sam married Joyce Archer and they had three children together, Bruce, Bill and Sam Jr. Sam and Joyce later divorced.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After retirement from the military, Sam earned a Bachelors degree in Health and Physical Education from Eastern Montana College. It is there that he met his second wife, Karen Olson. They married in 1980. Sam worked for the post office and served as Ballantine postmaster for many years. Sam enjoyed sports and socializing with friends and family.

Sam is survived by his wife, Karen McKechnie; his three sons, five stepchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.