Samuel Thomas Hein, 56, of Billings passed away on March 14, in his home.

Sam was born on July 25, 1966, to Bill and Donna Hein in Billings. After Sam graduated from Billings West High in 1984, he joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Grand Forks, ND where he served for 2 years and continued to serve in the reserves for several years after.

Sam eventually settled in Portland, OR and became a propeller mechanic. Later, he became a diesel and refrigeration mechanic. He lived there for several years with his girlfriend Kelly Weighall and became father to her children Thayne and Adara Weighall. Sam moved back to Billings in 2014 to be with his Billings family. He continued to work as a reefer mechanic.

Sam had a huge heart and loved to help his family and friends. He was loved by all and will be missed greatly. So happy to know that he will be at peace with his mother in the loving arms of our Lord.

Sam was predeceased by his mother Donna Hein. He is survived by his father Bill Hein, siblings Tim Hein and Kim Komar, his children Thayne and Adara Weighall, his grandchildren, nephew and niece and several other family members.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Friday March 24, at 10:30 a.m. Internment will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors.