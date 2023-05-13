Samuel William Frank went to be with the Lord on the morning of May 7, 2023. He was born December 26, 1925, to Alexander and Katy (Hart) Frank. He grew up and got his education in Park City Montana. Working from the age of 8 years old on his uncle's farms and picking strawberries for Mr. Hansford for half a penny a pint. At 12 years old, he found he could negotiate for a higher wage because he could work as hard as the men he worked alongside of. After graduation in 1943, he joined the United States Navy and was assigned to the ship the USS Sargent Bay. He had many stories about his years aboard that ship and was proud to have served his country.

In January 1946 he married the love of his life Mildred Wegner and together they raised their two children Eileen and Stanley on a farm west of Park City. He worked hard his whole life. He worked for the Laurel Cenex Refinery until he retired from there in 1990. They were active in the Lutheran Church. One thing that could be said about Grandpa, he loved his Lord and his family. Sam loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially when they were babies. They enjoyed the quiet of their farm until they sold it to be closer to their children in Laurel, MT. They lived the city life well into their nineties. Sam spent the last two years living with his son and daughter-in-law in Billings.

He was an avid golfer. He made many friends as a member of the Stillwater Golf Course in Columbus. He enjoyed golfing with his family and friends well into his late eighties. He loved gardening and sharing his crops with anyone who came around. He loved Polka music and dancing with his wife. They made sure to watch the Molly B show every Saturday night.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Lydia and Edward Wegner, brother Herman Frank and his wife Marion, sister Helen Reiter and her husband Walter, Brothers-in-law Larry Yeager and Elhart Hoffman, Rudy Wegner, and his wife Bernice. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years Mildred, and daughter Eileen Shimskey and her husband Patrick.

He is survived by his son Stanley Frank and his daughter-in-law Susan. His grandchildren Rick (Lori) Shimskey of Kennewick, WA, Pam Madrigal of Houston, TX, Cindy Frank of Marina del Rey, CA, Wendy Frank of Billings, Lena (Shawn) Kallevig of Bridger, MT, and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by s sisters Betty Yeager and JoAnn Hoffman, brother Raymond (Char) Frank, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

The funeral will be on May 18, 2023, starting at 0930 at St. John Lutheran Church in Laurel. Interment will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors. Reception to follow back at the church hall.