Sandra E. Card, 78, passed away July 7, 2021 at The Center at Rock Creek in care of Pathways Hospice. She was born Jan. 25, 1943 to George and Lorraine Butcher in Billings. She graduated from Senior High class of 1961. She married William Card in May of 1964, who preceded her in death August of 2016. Sandra is survived by brother Stan Butcher and his wife Joan of Roanoke VA, her two sons, Scott Card and wife Staci of Greeley Colorado. Brian Card and wife Anita of Loveland Colorado. Three grandchildren Ashley Card, Blake Card and AJ Card. One great grandchild Grayson Chieppo.

Sandra was primarily a homemaker. Her family became huge fans of Jackson Hole, Wyoming during the early 80's. Many trips to Jackson and the surrounding areas have become the standard since then. Sandra and Bill would pull their RV trailer there and enjoy fishing on the Snake River, the view from Signal Mountain, and the beauty of the Tetons. Her generous and humble nature will be sorely missed, although carried on by her sons and grandchildren. No service was held at the request of Sandra.